Judge cites health issues, won't serve new term if elected

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has said it's too late to take his name off the November ballot and he will not serve if elected to a third term due to health issues.

Tippecanoe Superior Court 1 Judge Randy Williams made the announcement Monday, according to the Journal and Courier.

Williams, a Republican, would have had to remove his name from the ballot by July 15. Democrat Bryan Coulter also is on the ballot for the six-year term.

“I will not be campaigning and will not serve if elected,” Williams said. “The remaining candidate in the race will be offered my assistance in ensuring a smooth transition for the court.”

Williams first was elected in 2008 to the post.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb would get to pick a replacement for the court seat if voters elect Williams and he resigns at the end of his current term, the newspaper reported.

The court is in Lafayette, northwest of Indianapolis.