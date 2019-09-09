Judge admits 'poor judgment' in not recusing from cases

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey municipal judge has acknowledged using "poor judgment" in failing to recuse herself from cases involving a lawyer from whom she was renting office space.

Last month a judicial ethics panel faulted Lilia Munoz, who sits on the bench in Union City and Guttenberg.

In a response published Monday, Munoz said not stepping aside from those cases was a "serious failure" that created an appearance of impropriety.

The panel alleged that Munoz violated several rules of conduct because the lawyer appeared in front of her numerous times during the 10 years she rented space from a company owned by the lawyer and his wife.

Munoz next faces a formal hearing in the matter.