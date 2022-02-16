Judge: Palin libel case jurors knew he'd rejected her claims

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge presiding over the libel lawsuit brought by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin against The New York Times said Wednesday that jurors knew before delivering their verdict that he’d already decided to rule against Palin but they said it didn't affect the outcome.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said in a written order that several jurors told a law clerk after deciding against Palin on Tuesday that they had received news flashes on their phones about Rakoff’s Monday announcement that he'd toss out the lawsuit regardless of the verdict.