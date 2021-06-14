Johnson expected to announce delay in next England unlocking PAN PYLAS, Associated Press June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 2:43 a.m.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a waiter wears a face mask as people eat and drink outside restaurants in Soho, in London.
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, people carry shopping bags while others queue to enter a store on Oxford Street in London.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London.
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a PPE manufacturing facility during a visit to the north east of England, in Seaton Delaval, England.
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, a waitress serves drinks at a cafe in the Soho area of London, as restaurants, bars and pubs can open and serve people who can be seated outside.
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, a customer holding his dog orders outside a restaurant in Liverpool, England.
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, two people wearing masks stand at the top of a bank of escalators in London's Waterloo Station.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm Monday that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed as a result of the spread of the delta variant first identified in India.
While hosting the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson conceded over the weekend that he had grown more pessimistic about the government lifting remaining limits on social contact on June 21 after daily cases reported across the U.K. hit levels not seen since February.