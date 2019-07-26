John Fogerty pulls out of troubled Woodstock 50 festival

NEW YORK (AP) — John Fogerty has pulled out of Woodstock 50 just weeks before the troubled anniversary event is supposed to take place.

A representative for the singer tells The Associated Press that Fogerty, who performed at the original 1969 festival with Creedence Clearwater Revival, will now only perform at a smaller anniversary event at Woodstock's original site in Bethel, New York.

Fogerty appeared alongside the original festival's co-founder, Michael Lang, in March to announce that Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers would perform at Woodstock 50, set for Aug. 16-18. The anniversary event has faced a series of setbacks, including the loss of a financial partner and permit denials.

Fogerty will instead perform at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is holding its event during the same three-day weekend.