Jensen selected to head North Dakota Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Jon Jensen has been elected to head the state's high court.

The 54-year-old Jensen was selected Thrusday over Justice Lisa Fair McEvers.

The ballots were cast by the state’s 52 district court judges and each of the five justices on the high court.

The vacancy was created after Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle, 86, announced in September he will not seek reappointment by his colleagues when his term expires at the end of the year.

Jensen was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum in 2017 to replace Justice Carol Kapsner, who resigned after 18 years.

Jensen has never been elected by a vote of the people. He must run for a new 10-year term next year to stay on the high court.