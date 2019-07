Jennifer Lopez makes up concert interrupted by power outage

FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Jennifer Lopez performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City forced her to postpone her concert. Lopez returned to the stage in Madison Square Garden on Monday, July 15, saying they were going to celebrate “no matter what.” She called it an “amazing night.” Her show was cut short on Saturday night when problems at a substation left parts of Manhattan without electricity. The Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all evacuated. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File) less FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Jennifer Lopez performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City ... more Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Photo: Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jennifer Lopez makes up concert interrupted by power outage 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City v forced her to postpone her concert over the weekend.

Lopez returned to the stage Monday at Madison Square Garden, saying she was going to celebrate "no matter what." She called it an "amazing night."

Lopez's show was cut short on Saturday night when problems at a substation left parts of Manhattan without electricity. The Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all evacuated.

The power outage came on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.