Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah lead Americana music awards

AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year's Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's awards ceremony.

Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in Nashville, Tennessee. Isbell is nominated for artist of the year, and he and his band are nominated for album of the year for his record “Reunions " and song of the year for “Dreamsicle.”