Japanese say final goodbye to former leader Abe at funeral
MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination that shocked the nation.
Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister who remained influential even after he stepped down two years ago, was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.