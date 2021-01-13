Japan widens virus emergency to 7 more areas as cases surge MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:28 a.m.
1 of7 Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga bows during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Tokyo, Japan. Suga announced that Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 People wearing face masks make their way near a station in Osaka, western Japan Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The sign, top left, reads " State of Emergency." Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for several more prefectures, affecting more than half the population as infections spread across the country. (Kyodo News via AP) 松田優/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus cross an intersection on a street in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency for several more prefectures, affecting more than half the population as infections spread across the country. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more prefectures Wednesday, affecting more than half the population amid a surge in infections across the country.
Prime Minister Yoshide Suga also said Japan will suspend fast-track entry exceptions for business visitors or others with residency permits, fully banning foreign visitors while the state of emergency is in place.