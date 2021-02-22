Japan renews claim on South Korea-held island MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 7:41 a.m.
Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama, center, delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark Shimane Prefecture-designated "Takeshima Day" in Matsue, Shimane prefecture, western Japan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Japan renewed its claim on a contested island in the Sea of Japan held by South Korea at the annual event Monday, escalating tensions between the neighbors were already strained over Seoul's compensation claim over Tokyo's World War II atrocities. The island is called "Takeshima" in Japan and "Dokdo" in South Korea. (Kyodo News via AP)
Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark Shimane Prefecture-designated "Takeshima Day" in Matsue, Shimane prefecture, western Japan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Maruyama bashed South Korea's "continued moves to make the occupation of Takeshima an accomplished fact" as "highly regrettable" during the ceremony. (Kyodo News via AP)
Police officers stand guard near the venue of a ceremony to mark Shimane Prefecture-designated "Takeshima Day" in Matsue, Shimane prefecture, western Japan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The poster in the background reads: "Takeshima is Shimane's treasure, my territory." (Kyodo News via AP)
Police officers patrol near the venue of a ceremony to mark Shimane Prefecture-designated "Takeshima Day" in Matsue, Shimane prefecture, western Japan, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP)
TOKYO (AP) — Japan renewed its claim on a contested island in the Sea of Japan held by South Korea at an annual event Monday, escalating tensions between the neighbors whose relations were already strained over Seoul's demands for compensation for Japanese actions in World War II.
Monday is the anniversary of the day Japan placed the island under the jurisdiction of the western Japanese prefecture of Shimane in 1905. Japan has held the annual ceremony since 2006 in a bid to step up its claim over the island.