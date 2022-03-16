Japan prosecutors appeal in ex-Nissan executive Kelly trial

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors filed an appeal Wednesday against the verdict in the trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, who recently was cleared of almost all charges he had faced related to alleged under-reporting of his former boss Carlos Ghosn’s pay.
The Tokyo District Court handed down a six-month sentence suspended for three years earlier this month. It found Kelly, an American, guilty of under-reporting former Nissan Chairman Ghosn’s compensation for just one of the eight years cited in the charges.