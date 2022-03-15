Japan-US marine combat drills held amid China, Russia worry HARUKA NUGA and MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 7:59 a.m.
GOTEMBA, Japan (AP) — Japanese and U.S. Marines had their first airborne landing and combat training together on Tuesday near Mt. Fuji as the two allies strengthen military cooperation amid growing maritime activity by China and Russia in the regional seas.
Japan has been expanding its defense budget and capability for about a decade and is now revising its key national security strategy in the face of threats from China, North Korea and now Russia.
