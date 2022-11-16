Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash

CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S Capitol was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision on November 8, Sangamon County officials said.
According to the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office, Shane Jason Woods of Auburn was driving north in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield when his pickup truck slammed into a car driven by 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Clayton, North Carolina. Wegner died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the county coroner’s office.