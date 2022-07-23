Jan. 6 hearings traced an arc of 'carnage' wrought by Trump CALVIN WOODWARD and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press July 23, 2022 Updated: July 23, 2022 12:31 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — To understand how Donald Trump’s desperation and lies became a potent danger to democracy, consider the ginger mints.
Mints featured in one of the absurdist but toxic episodes fleshed out in the Jan. 6 hearings, which now pause even as the Justice Department presses ahead on a parallel criminal investigation that it calls the most important in its history.
CALVIN WOODWARD and ERIC TUCKER