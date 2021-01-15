Jailed kids-for-cash judge loses bid for pandemic release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A disgraced Pennsylvania judge who locked up thousands of juvenile offenders while he was taking kickbacks from the owner and builder of for-profit detention centers has lost his bid to be released from prison because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Ciavarella, a former Luzerne County juvenile court judge, had requested compassionate release from a federal lockup in Kentucky. The 70-year-old cited his age, his underlying medical conditions that put him at heightened risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and the virus outbreaks that have swept through the prison.