Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize RAF CASERT , Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 2:01 p.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin for his actions against his biggest domestic foe.
In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly arrested upon his return to Moscow from treatment in Germany and later imprisoned.