Italy to require COVID-19 'pass' for many activities FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 4:15 p.m.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a press conference at Chigi Palace government office in Rome, Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi speaks at a press conference at Chigi Palace government office in Rome, Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi, center, sits beside Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, left, and Health Minister Roberto Speranza during a press conference at Chigi Palace government office in Rome, Thursday, July 22, 2021.
ROME (AP) — With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues.
Premier Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree Thursday ordering the use of the so-called “green” passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours.
FRANCES D'EMILIO