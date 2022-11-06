Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily (AP) — Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a boat in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's new far-right-led government takes a hard line against privately run maritime rescue ships operating in Italian waters.
Humanitarian groups and two Italian lawmakers who traveled to Sicily protested the selection process as both illegal and inhumane. The procedure was part of a directive ushered in by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi as Italy again targets the non-governmental organizations it has long accused of encouraging people trafficking in the central Mediterranean Sea.