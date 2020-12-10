Italy puts 4 Egyptians under investigation in torture death Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 11:56 a.m.
1 of4 FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, Amnesty International activists stage a flash mob asking for truth on the death in Egypt of Italian student Giulio Regeni, in front of Milan's city hall, Italy. Italian prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo mourners light candles and lay wreaths in memory of slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, in front of the Italian embassy in Cairo, Egypt. Italian prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2016 file photo, mourners hold slogans at a vigil for slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni in front of the Italian embassy in Cairo, Egypt, Italian prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. Arabic writing on posters reads, "Giulio is one of us and was killed like us" and "Giulio and El Gendi the same pain the same date." Amr Nabil/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this April 24, 2016 file photo, Paola, mother of slain student Giulio Regeni, is embraced by her husband Claudio, during a flash mob organized by Amnesty International asking for truth on his death in Egypt, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 24, 2016. Italian prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors on Thursday formally put three high-ranking members of Egypt’s national security force and one police officer under investigation in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian youth doing doctoral research in Cairo.
Rome Prosecutor Michele Prestipino told a session of a special parliamentary commission on the slaying of Giulio Regeni that the criminal probe was formally closed earlier in the day.