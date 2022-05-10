Italian leader urges Ukraine ceasefire in visit with Biden

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Italian Premier Mario Draghi met in the Oval Office on Tuesday for a visit intended to showcase allied unity against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it also provided a window into divergent approaches to the conflict.
Draghi said leaders should work toward “the possibility of bringing a ceasefire and starting, again, some credible negotiations.” He added that ”in Italy and Europe now, people want to put an end to these massacres and this violence, this butchery."