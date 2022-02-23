Italian city fundraises to pay retirees' rising energy bills MARIA GRAZIA MURRU, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 3:40 a.m.
1 of20 Luigi Boni, a 95-year-old Florentine retiree, shows the latest water bill in his house during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Boni said that he can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas and electricity bills this winter. Boni was included in a relief program 'Adopt a bill' that collects and redistributes donations from wealthier fellow citizens to help pay the utility bills of those elderly people in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 An elderly man looks at the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 An elderly woman eats a sandwich in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Luigi Boni, a 95-year-old Florentine retiree, shows a newspaper article about the 'Adopt-a-bill' initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, during an interview with The Associated Press in his house in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Boni said that he can't cope with the more than 50% hike in gas and electricity bills this winter. Boni was included in the Montedomini Foundation's relief program that collects and redistributes donations. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Montedomini Foundation president, Luigi Paccosi, left, and 95-year-old retiree Luigi Boni speak during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Paccosi said that the more than 50% hike in gas and electricity bills in Italy this winter will have a disastrous impact on many elderly people already living below the poverty line. The Montedomini Foundation is collecting and redistributing the donations according to needs as in the case of Boni. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 An elderly woman buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Two elderly women buy food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 An elderly couple buys food in a market in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Florence's welfare councilor, Sara Funaro speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Funaro said the council had 4,000 to 6,000 older people on its social services records, although she estimated the number of those in economic strife could now be higher. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Florence's Mayor Dario Nardella speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Explaining details of the 'Adopt-a-bill' initiative, a plea to wealthier residents to help pay for the utility bills of those elderly people in need, Nardella said that the initiative has been successful already in the first few days. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 An elderly woman uses a walking frame to ambulate in front of the 14th-century town hall 'Palazzo Vecchio' (Old Palace) in Florence, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Many elderly people, who are living below the poverty line, claim they can't cope with the more than 50% hike in water, gas, and electricity bills this winter. An initiative by the Montedomini Foundation, which for centuries has assisted elderly people in Florence, asks wealthier people to help pay for the utility bills of those of them in need. Domenico Stinellis/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Florence is famed for its contributions to Italian art, architecture and cuisine. But these days, local leaders in the city regarded as the birthplace of the Renaissance are concerned with more mundane matters: paying the bills.
Amid soaring energy costs across Europe, officials at Palazzo Vecchio — the building that serves as Florence’s city hall as well as a museum —-have teamed up with a local nonprofit to help fixed-income retirees keep their power on through an “Adopt-a-Bill” fundraising campaign.
Written By
MARIA GRAZIA MURRU