It’s Primary Day in Wilton, polls are open until 8 p.m.

WILTON— Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary is underway today, with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilton has three polling places:

The Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road.

Cider Mill School cafeteria, 240 School Road.

Middlebrook School cafeteria, 131 School Road.

Democratic voters will be casting ballots for U.S. President only. The ballot includes: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Uncommitted.

Republican voters have two races: U.S. President and state Senator for the 26th District.

The choices for president are: Donald Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, and Uncommitted.

The state Senate candidates are Kim Healy and William Duff.

To protect against the spread of the coronavirus, polling places will be cleaned throughout the day. Poll workers will be wearing masks, face shields and gloves and will be working behind a plexiglass shield.

Voters can hold their IDs up to the shield so the checker can see it but not touch it.

There will be no pens in the voting booths. Instead, each voter will be given a pen and asked to return it to a box at the exit. Those pens will be sanitized for use in the next election. No voter will touch a pen that was touched by another person.

Absentee ballots

For those who have not yet returned their Absentee ballots, they can be placed in the drop box outside the Wilton Police Department until the polls close at 8 p.m.

Voters can also submit their absentee ballots by mail and they will count as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 11 and received by the registrars by Thursday, Aug. 13.

Registrars of Voters Annalisa Stravato (R) and Karen Birck (D) have posted three videos online where they walk voters through the process, explaining the changes people will see differentiating this election from past elections.

The videos may be viewed at:

Wilton High School Clune Center:

https://vimeo.com/444717114/2419404816

Middlebrook School Cafeteria:

https://vimeo.com/444718479/06bf227590

Cider Mill School Cafeteria:

https://vimeo.com/444718086/0448b61c76