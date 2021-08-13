It's Ok To Not Be Ok: When & How to Get Help in Wilton

5 1 of 5 Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Wilton Social Services, Wilton Youth Services, and the Wilton Police Department together with the nonprofit organizations Kids in Crisis, and Positive Directions will be hosting a discussion on mental health on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The website for the event is https://tinyurl.com/WiltonGetHelp.

According to discussion organizers, the coronavirus’ new virus COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone with depression, anxiety and substance use increasing over the past year.