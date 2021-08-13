It's Ok To Not Be Ok: When & How to Get Help in Wilton
Staff
Wilton Social Services, Wilton Youth Services, and the Wilton Police Department together with the nonprofit organizations Kids in Crisis, and Positive Directions will be hosting a discussion on mental health on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from noon to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The website for the event is https://tinyurl.com/WiltonGetHelp.
According to discussion organizers, the coronavirus’ new virus COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone with depression, anxiety and substance use increasing over the past year.