Israeli parliament bars critic of PM Bennett from reelection

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has barred a breakaway member of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party from running for reelection with any political faction, a small political victory for the premier as he seeks to stabilize the fragile government and a warning to any other rebel lawmakers.
The Knesset committee voted 7-0 on Monday to take action against lawmaker Amichai Chikli, declaring him a “defector.” Chikli said he would challenge the move in court. Israeli media reported that Bennett had requested the vote.