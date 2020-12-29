Israel's Blue and White teetering after key resignations

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior member of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White party resigned Tuesday, pushing the once-formidable movement farther toward collapse ahead of March elections.
The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, dissolved last week after the government failed to pass a national budget for 2020 amid bitter coalition disputes between its two main partners, the Likud and Blue and White. Israel now heads to its fourth national election since March 2019 while facing a runaway coronavirus outbreak, a devastating economic crisis, and a prime minister on trial for corruption.