Israel: Gaza militants fire rocket into southern Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Friday, the Israeli military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

The Gaza-Israel border has been mostly quiet since a coronavirus outbreak spread in the Hamas-ruled coastal territory in August. The militant group has devoted its efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the crowded enclave, which is blockaded by Israel and Egypt.

However, Hamas is disgruntled, saying Israel ignores terms of an unofficial cease-fire brokered by regional and international mediators. That deal envisions an easing of the blockade, large-scale projects to save the economy and job programs to tackle soaring unemployment in the strip.