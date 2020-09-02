Isaias’ mark in Wilton still evident a month later

WILTON — Tropical Storm Isaias left its mark on Wilton a month ago, and there is still plenty of evidence left in the form of wires that still hang in a low loop over roads, some even tied to trees.

The wires are the lowest that are strung from utility poles, typically cable and phone wires, according to police Capt. Rob Cipolla. Nevertheless, he said people should not touch them and treat them like live wires.

“It’s obvious they are aware of it,” he said of the cable and phone companies, but as long a people have service, there apparently is no urgency to remedy each situation.

In some cases, wires hang loosely across a road, and in some cases they are even tied to a tree to hold them up high enough for cars to pass underneath.

That is the case on Hickory Hill Road and Catalpa Road. Of Catalpa, Cipolla said, “we’ve called the cable and phone companies multiple times.” During a conversation on Monday, Cipolla said he drove along Catalpa on Saturday and found “it looked like they strung it up so a bus could get through.”

Hickory Hill, he said, “was one of the last locations to be opened up. … I’m pretty certain we heard from the bus company on that.” Cipolla said police have been in touch with the bus service regarding any transportation issues. Neither First Student bus company nor the school district’s transportation department responded to a request for information on whether buses would be impeded by wires when school opens next week.

Cipolla said people concerned about the wires can call their service providers or do as many others have done, report the issue through the SeeClickFix app. The app sends a message to town officials who then respond to residents.

It appears police do not have a more direct means of contacting cable companies than their customers. “When we call our line to report those types of issues, it’s basically a call center,” he said where information goes into a database.

“It’s cleanup work,” he said. “Service is going and the roads are passable.”