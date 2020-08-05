Isaias: More than half of Wilton loses power, road closures
Heavy rains and strong winds from Tropical Storm Isaias have battered Wilton and the region, toppling trees and power lines and closings roads.
Tornado warnings sprang up across Connecticut today as wind gusts reached 70 mph.
Eversource is reporting that 4,863 customers in Wilton, 64.56-percent of the town, were without power as of 9 p.m.
Statewide, 37.21 percent, more than 476,000 Eversource customers have power outages.
Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross confirmed an issue with Eversource’s automated outage reporting systems, and said the company was working to fix it Tuesday night. He said the company is “proactively reaching out to customers via email and phone to confirm outages.
“We are aware of the significant number of outages across Connecticut, we are actively working to assess the damage across the state, and we have all of our crews, as well as additional resources ready to begin restoration as soon as it is safe,” Gross said.
Gross said customers should call 1-800-286-2000 to report outages. He said all of the 149 towns and cities in the utility’s service area felt the storm’s effects.
The Wilton Police Department reports impacts on the following roads/nearest cross streets as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday:
Ambler Ln, Area of #11
Banks Dr, Area of #10
Belden Hill Rd, Seir Hill Rd
Belden Hill Road, Old Farm Rd
Belden Hill Rd, Area of #552
Black Alder Ln, Multiple Locations
Borglum Rd, Area of #84
Brandon Circle, Liberty St
Buckingham Ridge
Calvin Rd, Coley Rd
Cannon Rd, Multiple Locations
Cannon Rd, Sturges Ridge Rd
Cedar Rd, Cobbs Mill Ln
Cheesespring Rd, Area of #68
Cobbs Mill Rd, Area of #8
Danbury Rd - Rt 7, Olmstead Hill - Seeley Rd
Drum Hill Rd, Hidden Lake Ridge
Duck Pond Pl, Area of #12
Dudley Rd, Spoonwood Ln
Erdman Ln
Fairview Ln, Area of #19
Forest Ln, Area of #73
Forge Rd, Telva Ln
Gaylord Dr N
Glen Hill Rd, Glen Hill Ln
Glen Hill Rd, Area of #24
Graenest Ridge Rd, Area of #143
Graenest Ridge Rd, Area of #83
Graenest Ridge Rd, Multiple Locations
Granite Dr, Area of #8
Ground Pine Rd, Area of #27
Hearthstone Rd, Belden Hill Rd
Hemmelskamp Rd, Surrey Glen
Henry Austin, Bhasking Ridge
Hickory Hill Rd, Area of #18
Honey Hill Rd, Quail Ridge
Huckleberry Hill Rd, Quiet Lake Ln
Kellogg Dr, Mayflower
Kent Rd, Chipmunk Ln
Linden Tree Rd, Area of #261
Longmeadow Rd, Area of #37
Millstone Rd, Area of #100
Mountain Rd, Indian Hill Rd
Mountain Rd, Branch Brook Rd
New Canaan Rd, Trails End
New Canaan Rd, Area of #196
Newtown Tpke, Area #278
Nod Hill Rd, Ridgefield Rd-Olmstead
Nod Hill Rd, Partrick
Nod Hill Rd, Granite Dr
Nod Hill Rd, Teapot Ln
Nod Hill Rd, Ryders
Old Belden Hill, Norwalk Town Line
Old Boston Rd, Saddle Ridge Rd
Old Huckleberry Hill, Area of #193
Olmstead Hill Rd, Area of #28
Olmstead Hill Rd, Area of #325
Overridge Ln, Area of #24
Pimpewaug Rd, Skunk Ln
Pipers Hill Rd
Portland Ave, Area of #96
Powder Horn Hill Rd, Area of #30
Ridgefield Rd, Middlebrook Farm Rd
Ridgefield Rd, Signal Hill Rd S
Ridgefield Rd, Center St
Rivergate Dr, Area of #90
Rossimur Ct
Ryders Lane
School Rd, Kristine Lily Ln
Sear Hill Rd, Area of #143
Seir Hill Rd, Hillcrest Pl
Sharp Hill Rd, Raymond Ln
Spoonwood Rd, Area of #48
Stonebridge Rd, Area of #72
Sturges Ridge Rd, Area of #321
Sturges Ridge Rd, Bhasking Ridge
Sturges Ridge Rd, Cedar Rd
Sturges Ridge Rd, Area of #137
Thunderlake Rd, Area of #98
Turtleback Ln, Area of #6
Wampum Hill Rd
Westport Rd, Mollbrook
Westport Rd, Poplar Plains Rd
Wolfpit Rd, Horseshoe Rd
The Connecticut Post contributed to this story, pgay@wiltonbulletin.com