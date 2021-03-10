Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA , Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 6:16 a.m.
1 of15 Shiite pilgrims wail as a sign of grief at the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, who died at the end of the 8th century, during the annual commemoration of his death, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of pilgrims clad in black walked the streets of Baghdad on Wednesday, part of a weeklong procession to a revered shrine, bypassing barbed wire set up by security forces and spurring fears of another wave of coronavirus on the heels of the papal visit.
Crowds of men and women defied the tight security measures set up by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage, expected to reach its peak number of worshippers on Wednesday to commemorate the death of Imam al-Kadhim, a revered figure in Shiite Islam.
