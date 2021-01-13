Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions NASSER KARIMI, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 4:28 a.m.
1 of5 This photo released on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 by the Iranian Army, shows Iran-made warship Makran prior to be joined to the Navy, in Iran. Iran's navy was poised to begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Army via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 This photo released on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 by the Iranian Army, shows Iran-made warship Makran prior to be joined to the Navy, in Iran. Iran's navy was poised to begin a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Army via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 This image made from a video released on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, by the Iranian Army shows troops sitting in a helicopter during a navy drill. Iran's navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Army via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 This image made from a video released on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, by the Iranian Army shows troops leaving a helicopter on Makran logistics vessel during a navy drill. Iran's navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Army via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 This image made from a video released on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, by the Iranian Army shows a helicopter landing on Makran logistics vessel during a navy drill. Iran's navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, state TV reported, amid heightened regional tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Army via AP) AP Show More Show Less
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s navy began a short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday and inaugurated its largest military vessel, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.
The two-day missile drill was being held in the gulf’s southeastern waters and two new Iranian-made warships joined the exercise: The missile-launching Zereh, or “armor," and the country's largest military ship the Makran, a logistics vessel with a helicopter pad named for a coastal region in southern Iran.