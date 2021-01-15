Iranian Guard drones in drill mirror those in Saudi attacks JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 11:20 a.m.
1 of5 In this photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by the Imamedia a suicide drone approaches the target during a drill. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill Friday that saw "suicide drones" crash into targets and explode. (Imamedia via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 In this photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by the Imamedia missiles are launched during a drill. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces on Friday held a military exercise involving ballistic missiles and drones in the country's central desert, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Imamedia via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 In this photo released Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by the Imamedia, shows drones flying during a drill. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces on Friday held a military exercise involving ballistic missiles and drones in the country's central desert, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Imamedia via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 In this photo released on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are launched in a drill in Iran. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces on Friday held a military exercise involving ballistic missiles and drones in the country's central desert, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 In this photo released on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are prepared prior to be launched in a drill in Iran. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces on Friday held a military exercise involving ballistic missiles and drones in the country's central desert, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran's nuclear program and a U.S. pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic. (Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP) AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard conducted a drill Friday that saw “suicide drones” crash into targets and explode, triangle-shaped aircraft that strongly resembled those used in a 2019 attack in Saudi Arabia that temporarily cut the kingdom's oil production by half.
Iran has long denied launching the attack on the sites of Abqaiq and Khurais while Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels initially claimed the assault.