Iran media: Gunmen kill brother of collapsed tower’s owner

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A pair of gunmen opened machinegun fire on Saturday in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, killing the brother of the owner of a tower that collapsed there earlier this year, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The May 23 collapse at the Metropol Building, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) from the capital of Tehran, killed 41 people and dredged up painful memories of past national disasters in Iran. It also triggered street protests in Abadan over the collapse, demonstrations that saw police club protesters and fire tear gas.