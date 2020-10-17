Iran announces its virus death toll passes 30,000 killed

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has announced that its death toll from the coronavirus has passed the milestone of 30,000 killed.

The announcement Saturday by Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari saw Iran put its total death toll from the outbreak at 30,123 killed, with a total of 526,490 confirmed cases.

Iran has been struggling with the coronavirus since announcing its first cases in February.