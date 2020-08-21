Iowa unemployment rate drops to 6.6% in July

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate dropped significantly in July but remained far higher than the rate before the coronavirus pandemic led to an economic slowdown, according to state statistics released Friday.

Iowa Workforce Development reported a 6.6% unemployment rate, down from 8.4% in June. The rate was more than twice as high as July 2019, when the state recorded a 2.7% rate.

The number of Iowa residents without jobs dropped from 137,700 in June to 107,300 in July.