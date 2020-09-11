Iowa police officer charged in child porn case resigns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa police officer has resigned after being charged with distribution, receipt, and accessing of child pornography.

Jared Daily, 34, resigned Friday from the Belle Plaine Police Department, television station KCRG reported. His federal indictment was unsealed on Sept. 3. It alleges that Daily knowingly distributed, received and accessed child pornography on a cell phone between January and June of this year.

If convicted, Daily faces a mandatory 5-year prison sentence and up to 60 years. He could also be ordered to pay nearly $1 million in fines and special assessments.

Daily’s trial is set for Nov. 2.