Iowa police chief suspended for comment targeting protesters

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A northwestern Iowa police chief has been suspended and will go without pay for two weeks for posting a comment on social media that targeted protesters in Des Moines.

Sioux Rapids City Council met Monday night and voted unanimously to suspend Police Chief Tim Porter for two weeks without pay, television station KTIV reported. He must also take a sensitivity training class.

The move came after Porter commented on a video posted June 21 to Facebook showing a truck driving through a crowd of protesters in Des Moines. The protesters were demanding racial justice and demonstrating against police brutality following the May 25 police-involved killing of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd.

Porter's comment in all caps said, "hit the gas and hang on over the road bumps.” Porter later apologized and said he had meant the comment for a different post.