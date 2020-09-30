Iowa park renamed to honor activist

MARION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa park will be renamed to honor a Keskwaki activist, removing a derogatory term that has long been part of the park's name.

The Linn County Conservation Board on Monday said the name of Squaw Creek Park will change to Wanatee Park. The park in Marion was originally named in 1964 after the local settlers' name for the creek.

The conservation board said in a news release that because the word “squaw” is offensive, it decided to remove its use in public buildings and spaces.

“The Conservation Board supports a spirit of inclusion for everyone, and a name that is derogatory and widely accepted as a slur should no longer be validated,” Linn County Conservation Executive Director Dennis Goemaat said.

The new name honors Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee, who died in 1996. She was was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993 for her work in the Meskwaki Nation and in support of women’s rights across the U.S.