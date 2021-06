SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using homemade chloroform, duct tape and zip ties to abduct a woman has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and other charges.

Zack Smith, 20, of Bronson, entered a written plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree kidnapping, assault while participating in a felony and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, the Sioux City Journal reported.