CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy during what police described as a armed confrontation in east-central Iowa.

The shooting happened Thursday night in Chelsea, according to a news released from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 7:30 p.m. of shots being fired in the town of about 230, and deputies along with law enforcement from several other agencies responded.