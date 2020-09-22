Iowa City man shoots woman before turning gun on himself

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (AP) — An Iowa City man shot a woman living with him before turning the gun on himself, police say.

Iowa City police said Tuesday that their investigation showed that no other people were in the home that 49-year-old Floyd Lowell Rush and 45-year-old Latoya Patrice Smith shared when they died Sept. 15. Police also said both died from injuries from a single handgun found at the scene.

Police said the deaths occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Emergency responders were called to the home at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 by concerned family members who saw through a window that Smith was lying on the bathroom floor.

Police said Rush shot Smith several times before shooting himself.