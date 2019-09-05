Investigation into former VA surgeon prompts federal review

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A report from the Office of the Inspector General found a Veterans Affairs hospital in Mississippi in violation of several policies.

News outlets report the documents filed last Wednesday state the Biloxi VA hired a thoracic surgeon in 2013 who didn't have proper credentials. The 53-page report says leaders made the hire despite being aware of licensure and malpractice issues. The report also says the surgeon resigned in December 2017 but facility leaders didn't follow proper procedures such as notifying external reporting agencies.

The federal review additionally found several physician files lacked evaluations needed to grant privileges.

VA Acting Public Affairs Officer Cindy Dorfner says the facility has made improvements and the Gulf Coast VA Health Care System has taken action on all 18 of the OIG's recommendations.