Investigation into DNC staffers completed, not released

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An investigation into the former leaders of the local host committee for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is complete, but wont be made public.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the host committee's board of directors said in a statement that because the probe related to employment matters “out of respect for the confidentiality of all those involved, we will not provide further comment regarding the investigation.”

Host committee leaders Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso were fired last month, a day after they were suspended and the investigation launched, following allegations that they presided over a toxic work environment.

Last week, the host committee board announced the hiring of their replacements. They are Raquel Filmanowicz, director of U.S. community giving for BMO Harris Bank, and Paula Penebaker, former chief executive officer of the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin.

The host committee is in charge of raising $70 million for the convention, recruit 15,000 volunteers and arrange other local logistics. A separate group, the Democratic National Convention Committee, will run the July convention where Democrats will officially nominate their presidential candidate.