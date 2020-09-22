Invasive winged pest spotted in Connecticut

An invasive insect known to attack trees and fruit crops has been detected in West Haven and Greenwich.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported Monday the spotted lanternfly was found in both communities. There was a single, live adult lanternfly seen in West Haven and multiple live adults spotted in Greenwich.

The spotted lanternfly is native to China, India and Vietnam, but it made its way to the United States in 2014, when it was discovered in Berks County, Pa.

“It attacks many hosts and has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s farm crops, particularly apples, grapes and hops, as well as a number of tree species like maple,” according to a statement from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The lanternfly will lay egg masses on trees and nearly any nearby surface, experts said. It has also been reported in New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and New York.

In the fall, adults can often be found congregating on tree-of-heaven, willows and other trees. The insects often damage plants when they feed, leeching the sap from stems and branches.

The agricultural experiment station urged Connecticut residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly.

“While the spotted lanternfly in West Haven may be a single import due to travel from out of state, there is a population in Greenwich and surveys in the immediate areas of both detections will be conducted,” the statement said.

Single adult lanternflies were detected in Farmington in 2018 and in Southbury in 2019.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, adult lanternflies are about one inch long and a half-inch wide. They are known for their vibrantly colored wings — light brown forewings with black spots at the front and a speckled band at the rear, and scarlet hind wings are scarlet with black spots at the front and white and black bars at the rear.

The public is urged to report possible sightings of this invasive pest to ReportSLF@ct.gov. Submission of a photograph with any report is encouraged.