More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Atlantic operation Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 12:43 p.m.
1 of8 A Portuguese Navy officer takes pictures of bales of cocaine weighting some 5,2 tons and a seized yacht displayed for the media at a Portuguese Navy base in Almada, south of Lisbon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Portuguese police said Monday the seizure was the largest in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years. Police localized and intercepted the 24-meter (79-foot) yacht at sea. The operation involved police from Portugal, Spain, the Drug Enforcement Agency in the United States and the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An international police operation has seized 5.2 metric tons (5.73 short tons) of cocaine with a street value estimated at around 200 million euros ($232 million) on a yacht in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said Monday.
Portuguese police said the shipment was one of the largest hauls in Europe in recent years and the biggest in Portugal for 15 years.