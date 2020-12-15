Insurance commissioner: COVID vaccines to be free

Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Andrew N. Mais sent out a reminder last week that there should be no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 vaccines for all Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant fully insured plans and all self-funded plans according to federal law.

“Along with all fully insured plans, employer-based plan sponsors must remove all cost sharing for COVID-19 vaccines for their workers and their families, and anyone without insurance is also eligible for no-cost COVID-19 vaccines,” said Mais.