Inspectors wanted: New Mexico sets sights on public health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — From taco stands to toxic waste, environmental regulators are tasked with inspecting tens of thousands of businesses, restaurants and industrial sites every year.

Demand far outpaces the number of available inspectors, so the head of the New Mexico Environment Department is calling for legislators to make a bigger investment in the agency to address the problem.

Environment Secretary James Kenney is asking for an additional $8.8 million in state general funds. He says that would help pay for nearly 70 more employees and fund operations aimed at ensuring public health.

First-year Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the proposal. Her administration is pushing for greater regulation of emissions from the oil and gas sector and also needs to build up the permitting and inspection infrastructure needed for the burgeoning hemp industry.