Input wanted on CT rail car purchase

The state is seeking input from train riders before purchasing new rail cars.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is in the beginning stages of purchasing a new fleet of rail cars.

An initial public survey in late summer and early fall yielded a significant number of responses from rail riders in what they would like to see in future cars, but the project team believes it would benefit from additional customer insight.

It has put together a short follow-up survey that should take approximately five to eight minutes to complete.

Link to survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/newrailcars2_2.

“Robust participation in this survey will provide further input on customer preferences and support CTDOT as the Department works to make sure the new rail cars meet customers’ needs,” the team said.