Inmate releases debated at Texas' biggest jail amid pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday asked officials to review how more than 1,900 inmates in Texas’ largest county jail could be released to relieve overcrowding at a facility where officials worry about a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
Earlier this week, attorneys for Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez raised concerns about the county jail, which has a population that’s ballooned to more than 9,000 inmates, leaving little room to quarantine individuals who test positive for the virus or to separate new inmates when they first arrive to ensure they are not sick.