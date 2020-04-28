Inmate freed from Oklahoma prison tests positive for virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is now testing soon-to-be released inmates for the coronavirus at least a week before freeing them after a positive test was returned hours after an inmate was released.

DOC spokesman Justin Wolf said Tuesday that an inmate at the William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply was released April 22, two days after being tested and hours before the department received his positive test results.

Wolf said the inmate was notified via state health department guidelines. He declined further comment, saying the DOC has no authority over the man because the inmate had completed his sentence.

Wolf said 49 inmates exposed to the man tested negative for the virus and results are pending on three others.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Two of the DOC's 24,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus, in addition to nine staff members, Wolf said.

More than 3,200 people statewide have tested positive for the virus and 197 have died.